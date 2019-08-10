A group of local elected representatives, education officials and business leaders will host a meeting in Lockport on Monday to discuss investments in downtown Lockport.
The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council will highlight investments in downtown, including the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award and the state's $175 million Workforce Development Initiative. The REDC will help select the projects to receive funds through the initiative, which aims to help businesses find workers and foster workforce education opportunities.
Members of the REDC council will tour downtown from 10 a.m. to noon, then meet at Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, 210 Market St., from 1 to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.