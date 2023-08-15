WILSON — An abundance of red bicycles may be coming into the village down the road. The village board is looking into the possibility of bringing in the Reddy Bikeshare program.
Village trustee Greg Martin said that they are currently in the early stages of communication with the Buffalo-based non-profit group about how the bike program could be implemented in Wilson.
According to group’s website, Reddy Bikeshare currently has 400 bikes in the cities of Niagara Falls and Buffalo. Riders are able rent the bicycles from stands in various locations and ride them throughout a municipality.
To to install the necessary facilities to house the bikes, Martin said the village would look for state or federal grant funding.
At this point they would also need to identify areas throughout the village where bike racks could be installed.
“The model isn’t to just place them all over. (It’s to) ride from here to there and just put your bike back,” Martin said. “We have to find partners in different areas to spread that footprint.”
Having seen the bikes in action in both Niagara Falls and Buffalo, Martin feels they could be useful by the waterfront and could be a method of transportation for out-of-town boaters who want to visit the village.
“I hope it’s another way to connect the waterfront to the business district. I’d like to get as much activity in that area as possible,” he said.
The process of mapping out and implementing Reddy Bikeshare could take between one and three years, according to Martin.
