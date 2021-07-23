Reddy Bikeshare staff will be at the Niagara Power game at 6 p.m. today at to promote the program to residents. Reddy Bikeshare is also partnering with the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center on a Freedom Ride Bike Tour at 1 p.m. Saturday.
For $1 per year plus 1 cent per mile, Niagara Falls residents 18 and older can rent the red bikes all over town thanks to the sponsorship of Independent Health and support from Niagara Falls.
“We know that our residents and visitors enjoy spending time outside in our city, and it’s opportunities like this that not only allow this accessibility but provide exercise options as well as transportation,” said Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. “We are glad to see the success of this program and the growing bike culture within our community.”
Jennifer White, is co-founder and communications director for Reddy.
“We want to be seen as part of the community, because Reddy bikes are here for the community, they are not just for tourists,” she said
Reddy representatives will be available throughout the duration of the ball game to sign people up for the $1 membership program, offer bikeshare tutorials, and offer free merchandise giveaways while supplies last.
Reddy will also recruit participants to the first Freedom Ride Bike Tour led by the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center to explore sites from the 1800s and their connections to the Underground Railroad. Reddy will be joined by GObike Niagara as well as the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative to support engagement efforts with residents that focus on biking. GObike will be asking community members for their input on traffic safety concerns, if and where they'd like to see bike parking installed, and their priorities for complete streets projects in their neighborhoods.
The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative (CHNFC) will be promoting their E-Bike Library program, an initiative that is free to participate in for residents 18 and older available now through October. “Our goal is to get our community more active by making bicycling more accessible,” said Dolores Pereira, a CHNFC representative. Attendees at the ball game this Friday will have a chance to sign up, receive an e-bike demonstration and learn more about how to access the e-bikes stationed at The Nest, 1702 Pine Ave. A survey and orientation are required to join the program.
"We are so happy to welcome all three of these local community partners to join us for what promises to be a one-of-a-kind night at Sal Maglie Stadium,” said Pat Tutka, executive director of Niagara Power Baseball. “We’re also going to retire the jersey of former Niagara Falls Rapids player, James Voutor, host an Anchor Bar chicken wing contest, and enjoy some post-game fireworks, so this is one game you don’t want to miss.”
For folks who can’t make the game or the Freedom Ride, but want to redeem a $1 annual pass to Reddy Bikeshare, registration is available at the Reddy Bikeshare kiosk inside the Amtrak Station and Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center at 825 Depot Ave W. Registration is also available by scanning the QR code located at the top of the bike racks at stations in the North End, Deveaux, LaSalle, Little Italy, the Suspension Bridge District, and the South End.
