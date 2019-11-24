Lakeshore businesses that were impacted by Lake Ontario flooding this year can begin applying for state funding to stabilize their shorelines against future high water.
The $300 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative has allocated $30 million to assist businesses along Lake Ontario, the Niagara or St. Lawrence rivers or other waterways that suffered from record-setting high water.
Businesses are eligible for up to 50 percent reimbursements, for up to $200,000, for a projects that reduce their vulnerability to flooding. Examples include: elevating or moving business infrastructure, converting stationary docks to floating docks, retaining or creating waterfront buffers, and strengthening connection points between dock stations.
To be eligible, businesses must either have experienced flood damage this year or be demonstrably vulnerable to future flooding. Grant recipients also must receive a 5 percent local funding match, either in the form of tax abatements, local government fee waivers or direct funding from local governments.
Applications are open until Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.