Redistricting leaves Niagara County divided

Congressional redistricting isn’t anything unusual, as it happens every decade. What is unusual is how it recently happened in New York state. After a set of congressional maps were thrown upon a state Court of Appeals ruling that the districts were gerrymandered in favor of Democrats, new maps were made by a court appointee that would arguably create more competition between the two major parties.
This has upended the midterm election season with primaries for congressional and state senate candidates being postponed until Aug. 23, while statewide primaries for governor, lieutenant governor and state Assembly are still set for June 28.
The new maps will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Redistricting essentially divided Niagara County: The new 26th Congressional District covers the western half and the new 24th District covers the rest.
Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda are presently in the 26th District, represented by Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, along with the greater Buffalo area in Erie County. The remapped 26th District extends north to the Lake Ontario shore and includes the towns of Niagara, Lewiston, Cambria, Porter, Wilson and all of Pendleton, plus a portion of the Town of Lockport.
Higgins is seeking reelection and he faces a Democratic primary challenger in Buffalo businessman and activist Emin Eddie Egriu. Army veteran Steven Sams of Gettzville is the sole declared Republican candidate at this point.
Eastern Niagara County — all of the city and most of the town of Lockport, Newfane, Somerset, Royalton and Hartland — is in the new 24th Congressional District. The territory currently is part of the 27th District, which is being dissolved since New York state lost a House seat due to a net population loss between 2010 and 2020.
The new 24th District roughly follows the Lake Ontario shore eastward, takes in the upper Finger Lakes region and extends to Watertown in the North Country region. There's a Rochester-centered carve-out for the new 25th Congressional District, which will now take in most of Orleans County.
Current 27th District Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, isn't running for re-election in either the new 24th or 23rd districts, the latter of which includes most of Erie County. The announced candidates in the 24th District are four Republicans and one Democrat.
The Republicans are:
— Rep. Claudia Tenney of New Hartford, current 22nd district representative who would relocate to the 24th.
— Mario Fratto of Geneva, an attorney who campaigned in Newfane as a primary challenger to Chris Jacobs earlier this year.
Whichever of them wins the Republican primary in August will face Democrat Steve Holden of Oswego, an Air Force veteran, in the November general election.
Richard Andres, chair of the Niagara County Republican Committee, said that while he didn’t like the process that led to the new congressional districts being formed, he is satisfied with the end result.
“The process was screwed up from the beginning,” Andres said. “The Democrats tried to monkey around with the district, which was in violation of the state’s laws. The court smacked them down, and they had to go back to the drawing board, but then it threw everything else into disarray, like we’re trying to build a plane in midair.”
Andres and Chris Borgatti, chair of the Niagara County Democratic Committee, agree that one positive of the 2022 redistricting effort is Niagara County will still have two congressional representatives.
Despite the new district boundaries likely weakening the monolithic power that the Democrats have in New York state, redistricting is a win for the county since more of it will be in Higgins' 26th district, Borgatti said.
“I think Niagara County immediately did better,” he said. Higgins “is a higher ranking official in Congress, so he has more influence, and I think that’s going to directly benefit the residents of our community, having access to resources and decision making.”
