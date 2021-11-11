A Veterans Day ceremony at the Cambria town hall featured Don MacSwan, a Vietnam veteran and Wheatfield town supervisor, who spoke briefly about war and post-traumatic stress disorder through his own experience.
“Men can be trained to become a soldier, but no instruction manual has ever been made to take the soldier out of the man,” MacSwan declared.
The Thursday ceremony began with Cambria town supervisor Wright Ellis introducing New York State Court Sergeant Pete Robinson, who sang the National Anthem. Later in the ceremony, Robinson sang "God Bless America" and his audience of about 30 people joined him in the second verse.
Joseph Baschnagel played the bagpipes.
“The soulful notes of the bagpipes evoke strong memories in a spirit of remembrance — appropriate human reactions for our ceremony today, so we thank him for his contribution,” Ellis said.
MacSwan told the audience that speaking at the ceremony was an honor.
“You may agree with some of my statements, and some you may not,” he said. “Each November 11, we gather to recognize the bravest of our citizens, the many men and women who served in our military for our freedom.”
MacSwan went on to tell his story of being drafted in 1967 and his stint as a combat medic. He shared that he was wounded twice in Vietnam and received some medals for his service: two Purple Hearts and two awards for valor, including a Bronze Star. The good and bad memories will be with him always, he said.
“I still reflect on the men who died in my arms, and I still see them as 19- and 20-year old men to this day,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of the veterans who have been in combat or who have been in the war reflect back on the men that they lost, on the people they knew, and still think of their faces as those 19- and 20-year old men.”
It was these men who are responsible for the freedoms Americans have today, MacSwan said. He also noted that the 2021 election had the largest turnout of veteran voters in many years.
“So many of the things that our veterans fought for are in jeopardy,” he said. “Watching the collapse of Afghanistan brought back many sour memories for me (from) watching Saigon and Vietnam collapse.”
MacSwan briefly touched on PTSD, which can affect veterans after service immediately or down the road.
“I would like to think I don’t suffer from post-traumatic stress, but I think all veterans that served have a certain amount of stress that they probably don’t recognize," he said. “It’s so true, you can’t take the soldier out of the man.”
