The Regal Niagara Falls & ScreenX is finally set to reopen on Friday. Several other Regal theaters in the area opened this past weekend.
Lionsgate’s “Spiral” will headline the new movies including “Wrath of Man” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead” along with a full slate of additional titles.
Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines. The theater is located at 720 Builders Way in Niagara Falls.
