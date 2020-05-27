ALBANY - The statewide deadline to register to vote for the June 23 state, local and federal primaries, including the Democratic Presidential Primary and the special election in New York's 27th District congressional election is Friday, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday.
Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight Friday
New Yorkers wanting to register in-person may do so at their county boards of elections but must do so no later than this Friday, the board said in an announcement.
The state agency recommends voters mail in their registrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local boards of elections are available to respond to questions from those seeking more information about in-person registration, according to the state agency.
For the special election to fill the vacancy in the 27th Congressional District only, voters have until June 13 to register in person at local county boards.
The deadline for any registered voter wishing to change enrollment for the purpose of voting in a specific party's primary election in 2020 has already passed. Such a request was to have been submitted not later than February 14.
The voter registration form can be downloaded from the following state website: www.elections.ny.gov.
As an alternative, voters with an established account at the state department of motor vehicles may register online at its site: https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application.
Voters can also register or find forms at most state and federal government offices, including local post offices.
Persons who are unsure whether they are registered, wish to verify their current address, or find out where to vote, may look-up this information at the state board of elections website: www.elections.ny.gov.
For more information on registering to vote in New York state, call the Niagara County Board of Elections at (716) 438-4041 or (716) 438-4040 (Republican) or call the state board of elections at 518-474-1953 or visit the State BOE website: www.elections.ny.gov. You may also email: INFO@elections.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.