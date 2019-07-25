Regulators to keep Ontario outflows at tied-for-record-high rate

Regulators plan to continue outflows from Lake Ontario at 2.75 million gallons per second — an amount that is tied for the highest rate on record — to alleviate flooding across the lake and lower St. Lawrence River.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, a subsidiary of the International Joint Commission, determined July 19 to maintain the high outflow rate, which has been in place since June 12. Lower outflows would increase water levels or slow the recession of Lake Ontario, while higher outflows likely would interfere with navigation, potentially costing the U.S. and Canadian economies at much as $1.75 billion, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce.
The current outflow rate affects navigation less severely, costing American and Canadian businesses $2.3 to $3 million per day.
Despite the high outflows, lake levels have been dropping more slowly than previous forecasts suggested.
Water levels now are just over 248.5 feet, after ticking up about an inch between July 16 and 18.
The board forecasts water levels will drop below 247.7 feet in very late August at the earliest and early October at the latest, depending on natural conditions, such as rainfall and inflows from Lake Erie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.