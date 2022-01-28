The opening of a new drug rehabilitation facility in Newfane has been pushed back to the middle of May. In previous reports, the rehab facility being dubbed the “Recovery Center of Niagara,” was initially expected to be opened by January of 2022.
The project is being managed by Donna Mae DePola, who will become president of the facility once it's open. She is also a consultant of Elev8 Addiction Recovery and Wellness, a network of rehab centers in New York City, and she is also the founder of the Resource Training and Counseling Center, a non-profit that aims to help find jobs for recovering substance abusers.
DePola stated that the delays in setting up the rehab center have been mostly due to supply shortages. In particular, they are still waiting for their kitchen equipment to arrive.
“That hospital did not have a kitchen,” said DePola. “And we’re not getting the equipment for the kitchen until the end of February or the first week in March.”
Not wanting to open a drug rehab facility prematurely, Depola plans to wait for the kitchen equipment to arrive, as it would be difficult to tend to patients without one.
“Due to the stock of equipment being unable to get here from where it was coming from,” she said. “That put us on hold, because we have to have a kitchen. It’s not like we’re in the middle of New York and can get a catering company to bring food in.”
Besides the kitchen equipment, DePola claimed that they were only waiting on the electricity and plumbing to be set up. She also claimed that some delays were brought on by issues with the roof and heating systems in the building, but those issues have since been resolved.
Apart from the supplies, one of the few concerns DePola still does have is regarding their capacity. When it opens, the rehab center will have 40 beds available. The facility has capacity for 100 beds, and Depola does have plans to fill that capacity, but is worried about the facility potentially filling up too quickly while it’s in the early stages of operation.
“It’s a little scary to have people coming to the door when you don’t have a bed for them, and that’s my only concern,” she said.
The project overall will cost more than $2 million, which hasn’t changed much from the projected amount in 2021. DePola wants to make sure that when the Recovery Center of Niagara finally does open, that it is the best kind of place for putting those struggling with drug addiction at ease, both through treatment, and through the atmosphere of the facility itself.
“When people come in, they’ll feel that it’s not only good treatment,” said DePola “But that the atmosphere is beautiful as well, and that’s something that’s really important to us.”
If you are concerned with a drug addiction that you or a loved one might have, please call the 24hr Niagara County crisis help line at 716-285-3515.
