The McGuire Group, VestraCare, and Absolut rehab care centers are raising supplies to help people in Ukraine. They are accepting donations at 16 of their locations across New York state, which will then be sent to Ukraine through the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo.
“As an organization of caregivers, we felt compelled to to assist the Ukrainian people in their time of need,” Amy McKnight, director of activities at Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, said.
Ukraine was invaded by Russia last month. Since then, thousands of people have been killed, and millions have been displaced.
Questions were raised by Dawn Harsch, director of Corporate Communications with MVG Services, as to whether things like furniture or dish-ware might be needed in order to help settle Ukrainian refugees who might be arriving in the U.S. However, the supplies currently being gathered are intended more for the people still in Ukraine, whether they be soldiers or civilians. Harsch stated that they are willing to raise such items when the Cultural Center asks for them.
“It’s possible that when the refugees start coming here, and they start setting them up with apartments, they could need those things,” said Harsch, “but for right now they are just looking for specific supplies.”
Community members will be able to drop off supplies at their locations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. up through April 6. Locations accepting donations in Niagara County include Absolute Care of Gasport, at 4540 Lincoln Dr. in Gasport, and Northgate Healthcare Facility, at 7264 Nash Road in North Tonawanda.
Many different supplies are being sought, such as medical supplies, baby and childcare supplies, nonperishable food, socks, and underwear. A full list of what is being requested can be found at www.mcguiregroup.com/ukraine-supplies/.
Once assembled, they will be sent to Ukraine from Poland. Interested people can also donate money to the Ukrainian Cultural Center’s Aide fund through Paypal at www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1438034.
