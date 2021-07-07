The History Center of Niagara's Step Back in Time players will present "An Artist and an Industrialist" live at the Historic Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. July 19.
The program dedicated to renowned leaders of Lockport is focused on painter A. Raphael Beck and entrepreneur William Rand Kenan Jr.
Beck, the artist credited with designing the famed logo for the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, will be portrayed by Geoffrey Koplas.
Kenan, a distinguished businessman and animal husbandry expert, will be portrayed by Charles Begley.
Admission to the 100-minute program is free. For more information, call the History Center at 434-7433 or the Palace at 438-1130.
