RANSOMVILLE – Clyde Burmaster, a longtime Niagara County lawmaker and environmental advocate, died Monday. He was 78.
Burmaster’s wife of 33 years, Suzanne, stifled tears during a brief telephone call with a reporter on Tuesday.
“I’ll always know he did the right thing,” she said before she was overcome by emotion.
Friends and colleagues who spoke to the newspaper following his death offered similarly reverent sentiments and memories of Burmaster, who served in the legislature for nearly three decades.
In addition to his constituents, the longtime public official served the country during the Vietnam War, as a sergeant in the U.S. Army’s 4th Division, 22nd Infantry, 2nd Battalion and Headquarters Company.
The legislature's Majority Caucus Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, said Burmaster’s death is a tragic loss for his family, the people he represented and the region as a whole.
“He was a champion, he was always with his constituents,” Bradt said.
Minority Caucus Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, served longest beside Burmaster during the vast majority of his tenure. He will remember Burmaster as a man true to his principles who remained open to bipartisanship, a rarity in today’s political arena, Virtuoso noted.
“He was always an honest and upstanding guy,” he said. “A good friend, a good colleague.”
No small part of Burmaster’s legacy will be his environmental advocacy, Virtuoso said, particularly the legislature vice chairman’s stalwart opposition to Chemical Waste Management’s attempt to expand its landfilling operations in the towns of Porter and Lewiston.
Burmaster, who battled prostate and bladder cancer several times, was also an outspoken advocate for the cleanup of the Lake Ontario Ordinance Works (LOOW) and the Niagara Falls Storage Site (NFSS), the tomb for the highly radioactive, World War II-era byproducts from the building of atomic bombs.
It was with a desire to share his anger and frustration concerning the toxic legacy at LOOW with the voters in the legislature's First District that Burmaster met Amy Witryol in the doorway of her home for their first conversation, she said Tuesday.
In the two decades since, Witryol and Burmaster proceeded on parallel tracks to relentlessly oppose CWM’s expansion application. Though they clashed nearly as much as they collaborated, Witryol said there was a lasting mutual respect between them.
“Our relationship was one of devoted public servant and demanding constituent,” Witryol said. “I never had a beer with him or knew his family, but I mourn as all Americans do when we lose a beloved public servant.”
Still, Witryol said, Burmaster would consider her a friend, as he did all those he represented.
“In contrast to most politicians, Clyde considered his constituents his friends,” she said. “He didn’t pick and choose whom he did favors for, instead, he helped everyone he could, and loved doing it.”
Burmaster’s steady willingness to confront federal officials concerning the NFSS and his readiness to contend with ongoing attempts by public and private interests to “cripple or sever” opposition to CWM’s application also came to Witryol’s mind when she reflected on his legacy.
“His superb political instincts and skills were unlike any ever hurled for the public good,” she said.
Tim Henderson, a member of the Residents for Responsible Government, a grassroots group that has also opposed CWM’s expansion, called Burmaster the “embodiment of public service.”
“He knew all too well what pollution and compromising our environment could do to the health of individuals and our community. He literally put his life on the line and in the cause of environmental justice,” Henderson said. “He fought tirelessly to close CWM and fought to keep the funding for crucial legal opposition. Our community would not be where it is today if it wasn’t for our warrior from Ransomville.”
Burmaster’s spirit will stand beside the community “when CWM finally closes for good,” Henderson added.
Nils Olsen, the retired dean of the University of Buffalo Law School and former Lewiston-Porter Board of Education member, mourned Burmaster as well Tuesday.
Olsen, an attorney who has represented the school district among others in opposition to the landfill’s expansion, said the community had lost a “friend and a champion.”
“Clyde was a consistent and effective opponent of hazardous waste dumping in the community,” said Olsen, who is the first chair of Army Corps Restoration Advisory Board for LOOW. “It will be a long time, if ever, until we meet his equal.”
Burmaster’s wake will be held Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hardison Funeral Home, 3648 Ransomville Road. A funeral service will be held at the same place Friday at 11 a.m. His burial, with military honors, will take place in North Ridge Cemetery.
Burmaster is survived by his wife and six children, eight grandchildren and a brother.
