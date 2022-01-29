Jim McGrath of Lockport has a lifelong obsession with Tim Horton. The hockey player as well as the coffee shop.
McGrath, a retired University at Buffalo police officer, went from being a fan who traveled to Maple Leaf Gardens in his friend’s beat-up Ford to a Sabres fan and, of course, a coffee connoisseur.
“I’ve been to a number of restaurants and asked to see the manager,” McGrath said. “I say, ‘Do you know who Tim Horton was?’ They say ‘I think he was a hockey player but I don’t know.’”
For McGrath, the plain answer about Horton was he was not only a hockey player but a father and role model to a young family as well as hockey fans everywhere.
He points no further than a prized black and white photo of Horton and his wife with their four daughters.
“You can just see what kind of a family man he was,” McGrath said. “He started a donut shop because he knew he needed to provide for his family after his career.”
Even Horton didn’t know how long that career would last. Horton played 1,446 games on defense in the NHL, at the time a record for defensemen. (The current record is 1,651 held by Chris Chelios. Zdeno Charra is at 1,641 and currently playing for the Islanders).
Sabres general manager Punch Imlach brought Horton to Buffalo to help the expansion Sabres find their way. In February of 1974, the Hall of Famer crashed his Ford Pantera on the Queen Elizabeth Way just outside St. Catherines. He was traveling 140 mph.
McGrath clutches those memories, a memorabilia collection including multiple jerseys, pictures and autographs and a sense of wonderment.
“I just think more people should know when they grab their morning coffee what a special man Tim Horton was” McGrath said.
An email seeking comment from Tim Horton’s corporate was not returned prior to deadline.
