Remembering a rocker

Gary Jones, also known as Jonesie, and a beloved figure in Niagara County, died on Monday at age 64. A singer and the frontman of Jonesie and the Cruisers, and all of the different names the band went by — Jonesie and the Beach Bums, Jonesie and the Leprechauns ... — Jones was iconic, covering countless rock 'n roll classics from memory.
In 2010, Jones put out an album of original music, "Caught Between a Rock and Hard Place," at the pleading of fans who’d been following him since he started singing with his first band in 1968.
By day, Jones worked at Strate Welding Supplies in Lockport. By night he was a hard-driving rocker.
Tim Durfy remembers fondly the man whose Summer Sizzler appearances he booked for years. One year Jones and his band were slated to open for Head East when that headliner called from a traffic jam to say they weren't going to make it. Jonesie and the Cruisers played every one of the songs on Head East's setlist to a crowd of 6,000 fans.
Jonesie played the Summer Sizzler at Terry's Corners every year until it ended in 1994, according to Durfy. When the Sizzler returned in 2017, in conjunction with the Town of Royalton's bicentennial celebration, Jonesie returned too.
Jones and Durfy were neighbors in their youth. Jones “lived three houses away and everyone in Terry’s Corners knew each other," Durfy said. "My father had a grocery store down there and we had a gas pump so I got to know everybody because I pumped their gas. ... Jonesie had a fast car. He had a 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge that everybody wanted, and he burned rubber, and I was a kid and I thought it was cool.”
Alongside fronting his own band, Jones played drums and sang with the Red House Band, alongside bass player Ed Koch, keyboardist Rob Robinson and guitarist Joe Folmar, for 20 years. The Red House Band performed at Royalton's Fourth of July celebration for many years and played in a Newfane concert series for about a decade.
Jones' passing “is a sad day for the Niagara County music industry, that’s for sure,” Koch said.
Jones' son Chris Mesler remembers his dad fondly as someone he was just beginning to become friends with.
“He was good to the community and everyone loved and respected him. And that’s how I want people to remember him, too," Mesler said. "He was a good dude. It goes to show you, you don't know how much time you have.”
