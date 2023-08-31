The seventh annual International Overdose Awareness Day Rally was well attended by members of the community. Men, women and children holding candles, laughing, crying, celebrating and grieving for the lives of those whose pictures were on display in front of the speakers.
Pastor Steve O’Mara of Fig Tree Fellowship started off a prayer, prefacing it by saying, “I don’t want to be here.”
And he meant it.
The reason he was there along with at least 70 others was because between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023 — 73 people in Niagara County died of an opioid overdose.
“That’s up,” Doug Bisher, peer specialist of Addict2Addict, said. “I’m not sure of the number off the top of my head, but that’s up.”
Bisher’s group, Addict2Addict is a support group in which addicts in recovery can help each other. Bisher has been able to work with counselors and rehabilitation facilities to help addicts get into a treatment center. He also works with the City of Lockport drug court, created by the Judge Bill Watson.
Of the speakers at the event, the first one was Watson, who shared stories of the people he saw in court. They were not happy stories and several times Watson choked up at the thought of past addicts who are dead.
“About a month or two ago I was in Lewiston, at the hospital again, meeting with an individual that was doing well in recovery, but she finds out she’s terminally ill and we were holding hands and the only thing she wanted to talk about was her recovery,” he said in a pained voice. In another story he talked about an addict who tried to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge, but was saved by the Lockport police.
“It’s tough to look at this table because it’s the negatives and you have to emphasize the positives,” he said. “And there are so many. So every time someone comes up and says, ‘Hey judge, I’m doing well,’ I’ve got to enjoy that because a lot of times, it doesn’t end that way.”
Another speaker was Raymond Nichols whose daughter died of an overdose. He stays active playing cornhole and said it helped him to speak of her.
Not everything is bad. Bisher noted there is a vending machine full of free Narcan, the overdose reversal drug, in the Lockport Municipal Building. That says a lot, he said, of how the perception of addicts and their addictions are changing.
“The stigma is coming down,” he said. “Our goal every year is not to have to ring that bell. So if you have any ideas, if you want to collaborate and be a part of this, please reach out to us so we can continue to combat this thing, provide resources to those we care about and our communities.”
