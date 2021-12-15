Remembering the 'people's priest'

Gary Kibler was many things: Son, brother, cousin, friend — and to many in Lockport, priest and spiritual adviser.
For 11 years, Kibler guided parishioners at St. Mary’s church, until its closure in 2011. Kibler died Dec. 9, at the age of 76.
For Mike Ulrich, Kibler was “the people’s priest.”
“I was born and raised at St. Mary’s, 81 years ago, and I was trustee for the last year before we closed and I worked with Father Gary, trying to keep the church open. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out. But he was a good man,” Ulrich said.
After St. Mary's was closed — as part of a controversial consolidation effort by the Diocese of Buffalo — many of its members stopped going to church altogether, according to Ulrich. He began worshipping at All Saints Parish, while others followed Kibler, their favored pastor, to St. Mary's in Swormville.
Gary Kibler knew as a child that he wanted to be a priest, his younger brother Kevin recalled at a Tuesday wake in East Amherst.
Carole Anterline shared fond memories of time spent with her cousin. “I was very close to him; we grew up together, we went all over together, trips,” she said. “I’m so happy to have had that time with him.”
Kibler will be remembered for his homilies, too, Anterline added.
“The one I loved so much, he’d say it every year, in fact he bought me the book. The little lamb. The little crippled lamb,” she said.
Kibler wove his own experiences into his words about faith; he told stories and inserted his own sense of humor, his brother said.
“He talked about when our dad took him fishing … he said, ‘I went because my father wanted me to go,’” Kevin Kibler recalled. “He told me, ‘I don’t care to fish’ and in his homily, he said, ‘So, anybody in here right now … don’t ever ask me to go fishing!’”
Laughing at the memory, Kevin Kibler also noted that, as a child, his older brother built a church in the family garage with paintings of the 12 Stations of the Cross on each wall.
“If you want to hear him, just go to YouTube and search Father Gary Kibler,” Kevin said.
Even in retirement, Gary Kibler was sought out by faithful. Marcia Seibel, who now lives in Colorado, made the trip back home to attend his funeral.
“Here’s the thing: There’s so many people, after Father Gary retired, who wanted to know where he’s saying Mass. So he sent me his schedule, and I would email them to 150 people because they all wanted to know where Father Gary was going to be," Seibel said. "His charisma was — more than that — his spirituality was so overpowering, people wanted to hear him.”
Kibler will lie in-state today at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Buffalo. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Bishop Michael W. Fisher as the main celebrant.
