A group of about 50 people gathered around the monument in Veterans Park on Monday night to remember, share and grieve during International Overdose Awareness Day.
Organizer of the local event, Tom Byrne introduced two speakers: Angela Robertson and Joe Lappi. Robertson is the mother of a deceased overdose victim and Lappi, a counselor at Save The Michaels, was an addict himself who has experienced overdoses firsthand.
“We started this four years ago, at this very spot,” Byrne said. “There’s no ‘just one’ individual, no, we’ve lost many friends. Lockport needed this.”
“Stephen couldn’t get the help he needed in the time he needed,” Robertson said of her son. “Let’s face it, if you take one sugar-sized piece of fentanyl, you might as well be playing Russian roulette because you don’t know if you’re going to wake up.”
Robertson’s son, Stephen Canastraro Jr. died Aug. 24, 2018. He was found by his mother. Canastraro’s death went on to become the inspiration for a piece of legislation known as Stephen’s Law which is now waiting for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature to pass.
Robertson worked with Save the Michaels to advocate the bill, without which health care providers were not required to inform families or authorized guardians of possible relapse signs, such as missed appointments or positive drug screens.
“Make some noise, treatment centers don’t run you, you run them. You tell them,” Robertson said. “No blame here, no blame at all, it’s just we need the help in our system, and you’re the voices that can do that. To this day I don’t blame anyone, it was part of my son’t story, and that’s why I’m standing here.”
Lappi told his story candidly. At 22, he started using heroin in emulation of his cousin and his bandmates to whom Laddi was a roadie for. One day, his cousin overdosed and only Lappi woke up.
Later, his best friend, Bob walked into the house while Lappi passed out in his car, only to wake up hearing Bob’s pregnant fiancé screaming that Bob was dead, a direct result of the amount of cocaine he and Lappi consumed the night before.
“I came to again at the hospital, couldn’t move, couldn’t talk,” Lappi said, continuing his tail of addiction. “This nurse came in and she held my hand and said, ‘I’m a nurse, my name’s Paula and I don’t know if you can hear me, but I just want you to know that I’m praying for you.’ “
Lappi recognized the Serenity Prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Later, people told Lappi that nurse was a guardian angel, because she didn’t work on Lappi’s floor or any other floor of the hospital. From that day on Lappi started “getting healthy again.” He decided to work in the field of counseling, and after many years, came to work with Save the Michaels.
The event ended with electric candles held in the hands of those who gathered while a bell was sounded over and over again, 206 times for each fatal overdose in Erie and Niagara counties.
“We ring a bell for every one that was lost,” Byrne said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.