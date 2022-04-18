Niagara County residents who need to get their boats, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles registered for summer are encouraged to schedule their appointment to visit a local DMV office soon.
The DMV offices in Lockport, North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls are not accepting walk-in customers.
Schedule an appointment here or call 716-743-4599.
Dozens of appointment slots are available as soon as Tuesday for recreational vehicle registration, according to County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.
“Schedule now and avoid the inevitable rush that will begin in a few more weeks,” he said.
The DMV appointment system is a product of pandemic restrictions that have now been lifted. Niagara County DMV is keeping the system due to popular demand, according to Jastrzemski. It eliminates "the old days of having to wait in long lines," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.