The two young drivers who struck and killed a Lockport man at South Transit and High streets in March 2022 are going to prison.
Sean Kelahan, 20, of Newfane, and Tyreek Wolfe, 22, of Niagara Falls, who previously pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, were sentenced Wednesday by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.
Kelahan was sentenced to serve up to seven years in prison: two to seven years for leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and 16 months for criminally negligent homicide, the terms to be served concurrently.
On the same charges, Wolfe was sentenced to serve up to four years in prison.
In separate vehicles, Kelahan and Wolfe both struck Richard Howes III, 25, as he crossed South Transit at High Street on March 18. Howes died at the scene. According to police, both vehicles were moving at approximately double the 30 mph speed limit in the city.
In county court on Wednesday, prior to the sentencings, Howes' parents spoke of the pain they have endured since their son was killed.
Carrie Smith described being redirected from South Transit Street when she drove herself to the police department on the day it happened. She later found out the reason for that was her son’s body was still in the middle of the street.
“We loved Richard so much and when he died a part of us died that day, too,” Smith said. “Some of what we have had to process are the things that would have been, the things that parents look forward to when their children grow up, like their wedding and grandchildren.”
Rick Howes Jr. said he felt like he was in a nightmare that he couldn’t awaken from, and he holds Kelahan's parents responsible for their son’s actions.
“This whole situation could’ve been avoided if the parents did not allow the use of their car,” Howes said.
Kelahan’s attorney, George Muscato, asked Wojtazsek to take into consideration Kelahan’s difficult childhood, and the mental health documents going back years that demonstrate Kelahan's inability to show emotion, feel empathy or say he’s "sorry.”
Kelahan spoke briefly, as well.
“I would like to say I am sorry,” he said after a lengthy pause. “I know what I’ve done.”
When it was Wolfe's turn to speak, he turned and faced Richard Howes III's family and friends.
“I apologize to the family. I’m so sorry for your loss,” Wolfe said.
Wojtaszek said she understood that Kelahan and Wolfe both had troubled lives, but in the end they made the choices that led them to her courtroom. She said they need to think on who they're going to be in life.
“At 68.7 miles per hour, nothing but tragedy was going to happen,” she told Kelahan.
While Wolfe was convicted of the same crimes as Kelahan, his sentence is lighter.
Wojtazsek said she looked at each one's overall conduct and saw differences between them. Wolfe was "more remorseful," according to the police documents she reviewed, and he was more mindful of the seriousness of his situation after he was charged.
“Both of you were given the same opportunity to comply (with pre trial instructions) and you did,” Wojtaszek told Wolfe, noting he got a job, showed up at required mental healthcare appointments and cooperated with law enforcement.
In contrast, Kelahan disobeyed the requirements of bail release and was arrested for shoplifting in Cheektowaga after being ordered not to travel out of Niagara County.
However, Wojtaszek said, that did not mean Wolfe would avoid prison.
“Only time will tell what you choose to be,” Wojtazsek told him. “Be a better person from this day forward, despite the problems in your upbringing.”
Reacting to the sentences, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said he “echoed” Wojtazsek in that both Kelahan and Wolfe acted in a way that disregarded the community.
“These individuals were racing recklessly up a busy city street at double the speed limit. They displayed utter disregard for others. The result was that they killed a young man with his entire life in front of him,” Seaman said.
Approximately 50 supporters of the Howes family were present at the sentencing, as were members of Kelahan's and Wolfe's families.
Also in her statement to the court, Howes' mom Carrie Smith said, "When we look back upon this year, we want to be able to say that we fought for Richard. That we used our voices to ask for justice for his death."
