Niagara Community Action Program, Inc. on Tuesday announced the availability of grant funding to assist low income families throughout Niagara County with back rent, mortgage and utility assistance. There are eligibility requirements associated with the funding. To determine whether you qualify, call 716-285-6134 or email jsmith@niagaracap.org.
Rent-mortgage help available
