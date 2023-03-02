More than 30 heads of household crowded into Newfane Justice Court on Thursday, responding to eviction notices served by Cook Properties, the owner of Ridgeview Manufactured Home Park. The mood was not convivial.
Before court went into session, Tammy Skindmore, a member of the Ridgeview Residents Association, said the members' nearly year-old rent strike is over, despite a feeling by some that it shouldn't be.
According to Skindmore, the association's attorney, Sean Mackenzie, met with the membership Wednesday night and told them, "it's either settle or be evicted"; there was nothing more he could do for them.
The association's rent strike began in March 2022 in protest of Cook Properties maintenance practices in the housing park in Wrights Corners. The association claimed Cook Properties wasn't keeping up with snow removal or tree issues and water and sewer lines needed repairs. After Jeff Cook, the CEO of Cook Properties, promised publicly to address the problems, the association voted to release their back rent. Then, in May, sewage began bubbling up in tenants' tubs and yards, and the rent strike was back on.
Mackenzie said in court that he had negotiated a written contract between Cook and RRA in which eight of the nine items the association wanted addressed would be taken care of. The ninth issue, sewer and water lines, didn't make the cut because both the Town of Newfane and Niagara County had checked the lines and determined they were up to par.
"After extensive communication and good faith negotiation, the resident association and park owner reached a binding written agreement, by which the owner will undertake the repairs and upgrades and the tenants will resume rent payments," Mackenzie told the court.
Pointing out that Ridgeview homeowners' lot rent was raised by 6% this year — a percentage the association agreed to last year on the condition that repairs and upgrades were taken care of — resident Michael Stevens said he feels as though he was "blackmailed."
"It's either pay or be evicted. I don't have a choice," he said.
RRA president Sandy Lees said that, like others, she's not happy. She did note, however, that much of what the association asked for is now in writing. According to the contract with Cook Properties: 10 driveways are to be paved and sealed each year; more patchwork is to be done on the streets in the park; curbside recycling service has been restored; and electrical boxes will be repaired.
In addition, she said, “There are four areas in the park that have no lamp posts. Cook agreed to put up a light in each of those spots.”
Amy Olds, director of marketing for Cook Properties, could not be reached Thursday to comment on the settlement.
