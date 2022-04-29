A homeowners association at Ridgeview-Cook MHP (Manufactured Homes Park) in Newfane have called a rent strike to force owner of the park, Cook Properties, to not only promise improvements, but complete a list of demands.
Residents’ ire was fueled by a podcast called The MHP Expert in which Jeff Cook bragged about his company’s acquisition of Affordable Great Locations (AGL) Homes. The deal went through with a $69.5 million Fannie Mae Credit Facility loan as documented on Cook’s website, and made Cook the largest owner and operator of manufactured housing communities in New York state.
President of Ridgeview Residents Association, Sharon Ruth, said between seeing that and hearing the noise of “flapping lips” from the park's management, she and the association were fed up and returning to a rent strike.
The association had formerly bargained through a rent strike with Cook Properties in March.
Concerns included not having an onsite manager, lack of “proper routine maintenance,” vehicle break-ins, speeding drivers, lighting issues, failure of owners to enforce park rules, as well as, a lack of communication with residents and members of the association by the property manager.
Ruth said residents were pleased after the March 24 meeting when Cook agreed to hear their concerns and promised to fix them. The association agreed to release the escrowed March rent and pay April’s rent on time.
However, talk is cheap, Ruth said.
The work that was promised wasn’t being done and the association with direction from their attorney, Sean MacKenzie of Magavern Magavern Grimm LLP, decided to go back on strike having sent their demands in a December of 2021 letter and to not pay rent until the work is done.
“They didn’t do a darn thing. Everything they said they were going to do they didn’t do and that’s when we had the problem of raw sewage coming up,” Ruth said. “Sewers were backing up all over this park.”
It was on the Saturday before Easter, April 16, when sewage started bubbling up behind vice president of the RRA Sandy Lees’s home. Sewage came from beneath the ground traveling through eight lots from a pump station which had lost power.
“I got a text from a neighbor who sad she was watching something bubbling up in the backyard,” Lees said.
What that “something” turned out to be was the sewage falling from the pump station and bottoming up at the park’s sewage system instead of being pumped into the Town of Newfane’s sewer line.
“Somebody came out, and he told Sandy there was no power going to the lift, that lifts the sewage out from the park to the street,” Ruth said. “He couldn’t figure it out. He messed with it for a while and couldn’t figure it out.”
The pump was reactivated, but not before sewage spilled over the lawns of several residents. Lees requested lime to cover the area and stop bacteria from the sewage from growing.
“They said they’ll look into it and get back to you as soon as possible,” Ruth said. “Nothing transpired.”
Maintenance to the pump house was one of the changes the association had demanded.
Later Felicia Reids, a board member of the association, found a disconnect notice from National Grid showing that Cook Properties had not paid the electric bill to the pump for months.
That was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“If they don’t put the lime down, the association will do it and withhold the money,” Ruth said. “It’ll go right on the bill.”
Jeff Cook refused to comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.