Certified letters to Ridgeview Manufactured Homes Park residents in Wright’s Corners have started to come in from the park’s parent company, Cook Properties, to “Pay or Quit” by June 12.
The Ridgeview Manufactured Homes Association started its second rent strike in May. After agreeing to pay March’s escrowed rent and paying April, residents said Cook Properties promised to give in to demands but did nothing once they paid the rent. Things came to a head as sewage water came bubbling up in the backyards of residents in late April, according to Ridgeview MHA Vice President Sandy Lees, whose property was affected by the dirty water.
Now residents are demanding tangible improvements to some of the park’s inadequacies before they pay anything, including sewer system maintenance, the removal of dead trees waiting to fall on residents’ homes, the repair of electrical boards with live wires hung along rotting poles between lots and even the clearing away of a pile of brush that has been there for a year.
Sharon Ruth, president of the Ridgeview MHA, was frank on her thoughts of the letter that demanded that, “If the full balance is not received within thirty (30) calendar days upon receipt of this notice, this notice informs you of a termination of your Rental Agreement and the initiation of eviction proceedings and judgement proceedings.”
“I’m not concerned about it at all,” Ruth said. “This is a scare tactic. They threatened the same thing when we had the first strike. This is no surprise.”
Around the park, the same letter turned up at other association members' homes. Jill Roberts had been at the park since 2020 and said that she loves living there, but agreed with Ruth. She said there was no way she was paying rent when the park is in the situation it is in.
Roberts had put some money into one of the oldest homes in the park, a classic 1995 model, and enjoyed living alone in what was the best deal for someone with her financial situation. She just had a few complaints regarding her sewer system when she saw the vent-pipe in her yard was sinking into the ground and the grass around it had died.
“I sent a photo of it,” Roberts said. “Syrica Newton (Cook Properties Park Manager) said she’d take care of it ASAP.”
That was three-months ago and while Roberts doesn’t know if someone has checked it, she’s heard no word from Newton or any of Cook Properties.
Roberts also noted the rusting electrical board directly behind her home which is hung on a pole that stands diagonal to the ground, and which she believes, still contains live wires.
Finally there’s the dead tree that had gone through being spray-painted white to show it needed to be cut down, to being spray-painted brown so Cook Properties wouldn’t be held liable for damage if it did fall down, to the bark falling off where both X’s had been spray-painted and is now left to fall on at least one of her neighbor’s homes when it finally can’t stand any longer.
Not all of the rent strikers have gotten the letter. Jeremy Ward, a 49-year old disabled man who lives on a fixed income, said that while he has not received one, he knows one is coming and the last thing he’s going to do is break with the home association.
Ward said he’s been lucky. He hasn’t been affected by many of the infrastructure woes that his neighbors have faced, but he’s well aware that he could be in that situation any day now.
“I haven’t seen the brunt of it,” Ward said. “But I know it’ll come to me.”
Ward had originally moved in five-years ago in October because he couldn’t find an affordable apartment in the City of Lockport-area. Because of injuries to his legs, he was eligible for subsidized housing, but they were hard to find and had long waiting lists. He thought that he’d found a good deal to buy a manufactured home in the park where he could live cheaply, but still have enough room to be comfortable.
“The rent strike is scary to me, but we need to be together,” he said. “Cook will screw us over if he can. I tell that to people who don’t want to participate.”
In the end, Ward said that Cook had all the money and was hoping to make the problem would go away. They can afford it, he said.
“They’re trying to wait us out because they know we don’t have the money,” Ward said. “But the sad part is they could make a lot of money right here. It's like, 'Why don’t you fix up the park you own first before you start buying others, Cook?' ”
Currently Cook Properties is the largest owner of Manufactured Home Parks in New York. To that, Ruth showed a photo of a shot glass full of a brown liquid.
“That’s what came out of my sink today,” she said. “It looks like a slug of bourbon, but it’s what dripped out of my faucet.”
