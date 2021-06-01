The Niagara County Department of Social Services announced Tuesday that the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is now accepting applications to help low- and moderate-income households who are behind in their rent payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Niagara County received approximately $10 million in federal rental assistance aid that will be administered through ERAP.
Renters must apply to the program. Approved applicants may receive up to 12 months of rental arrears payments for rents accrued on or after March 13, 2020.
An additional three months of additional rental assistance for future rent may be available if the household spends 30 percent or more of its gross monthly income to pay for rent. Payments will be made directly to the landlord/property owner on behalf of the tenant.
For more information on income guidelines, eligibility and a link for applying, visit https://www.niagaracounty.com/socialservices/Programs/Emergency-Rental-Assistance .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.