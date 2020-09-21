Emergency repairs at the city's Water Filtration Plant on Summit Street will begin any day now, according to city officials.
Moley Magnetics at 5202 Commerce Drive in the Town of Lockport has been contracted by the city to repair the damaged main water distribution pump that's buried about 25 feet under the ground under the filtration plant along Summit Street.
The city’s engineering consultant, Mike Marino of Nussbaumer & Clark Engineering, told the council last month that the water department’s No. 1 pump — the main pump in a five-pump system designed to distribute water throughout the city — had broken down.
The situation was not deemed unsafe, but city officials discussed the possibility of declaring a state of emergency to expedite needed repairs.
City officials said that Water Filtration Plant Chief Operator Dennis McNamara had recommended Moley for the work, citing a positive past working experience with them. Moley has done work on pumps previously, officials said.
The city is hoping to offset this unexpected expense by diverting surplus bond funds from the recently completed work on its raw water line on Summit Street.
A resolution approving the pump repair work was discussed, but ultimately tabled at last week's Common Council meeting, but Alderman Rick Abbott said that was only because McNamara had only just received the Moley work cost estimate that day and needed time to review it.
Since then, Abbott said the emergency work has been officially approved.
