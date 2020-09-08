Repairs to bathrooms and walls at the Lockport High School natatorium will cost $69,000 that will be covered through bonding.
Last week, the Lockport Board of Education awarded a construction bid in that amount to Trautan Associates of Buffalo.
The work is part of the 2020 Capital Outlay Project, which includes the installation of a pool vapor barrier and improvements to the restrooms adjacent to the pool area.
“The work is being done between the walls, so that we don't (have) any wall issues or other problems in the future,” district athletics director Todd Sukdolak said.
Six contractors submitted bids. As part of the approval, the board agreed to set aside a 5% ($3,450) contingency “for unforeseen conditions.”
In other business matters, the board:
— Authorized district-wide adult breakfast and lunch prices as follows: Breakfast, $2.56 including tax; and lunch, $4.50 including tax.
— Renewed its one-year lease agreement with Lockport Family YMCA for its before and after school programs. YMCA rents and occupies rooms at George Southard, Anna Merritt and Roy B. Kelley elementary schools at a cost of $50 per week for 40 weeks to provide before and after school programs for students.
— Entered into an agreement with AVEANNA Healthcare to provide nursing services for the 2020-21 school year at the rate of $55 per hour.
