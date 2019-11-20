Report: 4-year-old Falls student found with pot

Falls police and Niagara County social service workers are looking into how a 4-year-old student showed up at the Cataract Elementary School with a "partially smoked marijuana cigarette" in his backpack.
The incident occurred Wednesday morning.
"He came to school and was unloading his backpack and a teacher saw a partially smoked marijuana cigarette fall out," Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata said.
Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said a teacher associate made the discovery.
"We have teacher associates in the classroom, who help the children, every day, unpack their backpacks," Laurrie said. "In this case. one of the associates found a package that appeared to be marijuana, purchased in Canada, in the child's backpack."
Laurrie said the teacher associate immediately gave the package to the school principal, who contacted police and Niagara County Social Services Child Protective Services caseworkers. The district superintendent said no one at the school looked inside the package to determine its contents.
Licata said the caseworkers went to the child's home to begin an investigation, while police responded to the school to take custody of the marijuana. Officers said they found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette inside the Canadian retail packaging.
"(The CPS workers) spoke to the (child's) parent and they determined the home was not a dangerous situation for the kid," Licata said. "So there was no removal of the child."
Police said their investigation of the incident is continuing.
