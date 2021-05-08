Report says 60% of NY adults have received COVID-19 vaccine
State officials say 60 percent of New Yorkers who are 18 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, 168,958 doses were administered across the state's distribution network from Friday to Saturday, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
In Niagara County, more than 56% of the 18+ population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
"The vaccine is the best weapon we have in our fight against COVID, and we all need to take it in order to finally defeat this beast." Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "With 60 percent of all adults and almost half of all eligible New Yorkers having received at least one dose, we continue to make remarkable progress as a state, but we cannot get lax. If you still need to get your shot, please do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state. Everyone who is 16 and older is eligible here in New York, and the vaccine is free, safe and effective."
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot.
In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
