Poor communication, mistrust and dysfunction, stemming from the agency’s tortured history, have combined to create yet another crisis for the SPCA of Niagara.
Those were among the findings of what was described as “an external audit” of the Niagara SPCA operations by shelter expert and former Erie County SPCA Executive Director Barbara Carr, who authored a damning 2012 review of the shelter, and Libby Post, executive director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, a lobbying arm for shelters across the state. The pair conducted their audit from Dec. 26 through Dec. 28.
The Lockport Road shelter, in November, became the focus of renewed community complaints and whistleblower reports questioning the treatment of animals in its care and its enforcement of policies that have allowed the shelter to operate as a “No Kill” facility. The crisis was brought to a head by the resignations of three members of the shelter’s board of directors.
In her report, Carr wrote that trouble began brewing at the shelter in January 2019 after a dog in a kennel was euthanized in violation of the agency’s practices and procedures. What followed over the next 10 months were more charges of violations of the shelter’s No Kill policy, accusations of the maltreatment of a number of cats at the facility and claims that current Executive Director Tim Brennan and Shelter Manager Lauren Zaninovich were blocking members of the board of directors form carrying out their fiduciary functions.
In her report, Carr said the euthanization of the dog, known as “Rex,” was “problematic” but said Brennan addressed the problems quickly and appropriately. Still, Carr said the incident “fueled suspicion and mistrust” among shelter volunteers, past and present employees and current and former board members.
Three more euthanasia procedures, which occurred between August 2018 and January 2019, each subject to dispute over how they were handled, created a climate that led to “accusations of poor animal care, poor communication, insubordination, falsifying records and board malfeasance,” Carr wrote.
In interviews with a host of current and former board members, employees, volunteers and even the shelter’s former executive director, Carr noted “individuals have long since picked a side and become entrenched. All parties maintain they only have the interest of the animals in mind.”
But Carr said in her report that that those on both sides of the shelter’s divide need to understand that the “interest of the animals” is falling victim to a desire to “win the argument” with their opposition.
Carr endorsed a long-range plan by the board of directors to build a new or expanded shelter on its Lockport Road property. She was blunt in addressing overcrowding at the present facility.
“Dog and cat housing are not adequate at the NCSPCA,” she wrote.
Critics had also charged that the current executive director was under-reporting the number of euthanasias performed at the shelter in an effort to “inflate” the animal save rate. Carr concluded that staff, with “insufficient training,” had improperly entered data into the shelter’s tracking software, creating a discrepancy that appeared to be under-reporting.
She called the problem an example of “garbage in/garbage out” data entry and gave the shelter a list of recommendations to solve the discrepancy.
The report contains a lengthy list of recommendations that the shelter can use to streamline its animal intake procedures and improve its adoption rates.
Carr recommends that the position of volunteer coordinator, eliminated in 2019 budget cuts, be reinstated because of the large number of volunteers currently used at the shelter. She also takes aim at what appears to be a lack of experience and training among the shelter staff.
“Currently, the staff at the shelter has an executive director without an animal welfare background, a manager that has no management experience, a veterinarian whose background is in private practice, not shelter medicine, and front-line staff with no customer service training,” Carr wrote.
In a discussion of that observation, Carr lamented what she called “a lack of curiosity” by shelter staff on how to educate themselves in current best practices for shelter operations.
“Curiosity and follow through on curiosity is what separates most shelters from the great shelters,” she wrote.
She said the shelter board and Brennan had let their staff down by not providing better training.
In her conclusion, Carr wrote that the core principal in shelter operation is; “Be Kind.” Yet, she said, “One would have to look hard to find an individual in this crisis who has embraced this core belief. In trying to be humane advocates for animals, they have forgotten how to be humane to one another.”
Her final advice to the shelter board, staff, volunteers and others was simple: “You are all wrong (and you are all right). About something. Now please stop. Your concern for the welfare of animals means you have to learn to work together.”
In 2012, in the wake of a Niagara Gazette investigation that revealed the routine killing of dogs and cats and a pervasive failure to provide necessary medical care to animals left at the shelter, Carr delivered a stinging indictment of the SPCA of Niagara’s then board of directors and its then executive director.
Carr labeled the shelter “dysfunctional” and said it engaged in “awful ... excruciatingly painful” methods of euthanizing animals.
In the wake of Carr’s 115-page report, the executive director was fired and the members of the board of directors were replaced.
