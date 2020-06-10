Reports: Extension likely for cross-border travel ban

Multiple news outlets are reporting plans by the United States and Canada to extend an existing ban on all non-essential travel at the border between both countries through July.
The news outlet Reuters first reported early Tuesday that both countries are interested in extending the cross-border travel restrictions put in place in March and renewed in April and May in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. While reports indicate that no final decision has been made, officials have suggested that a further extension of the ban is likely. Existing binational border restrictions are currently set to expire on June 22.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a policy change that will for families to make visits between Canada and the United States.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, called the policy change “an incremental step forward" to reopening the border between the two countries. Higgins has asked officials from both governments to consider an expansion of essential travel allowances to include travel to visit family. He also asked for allowances to travel to manage individuals’ legitimate business interests and travel to inspect, secure and/or manage personal property.
Trudeau said the exception to allow for people to enter Canada to visit family would require agreement to a two-week quarantine.
