Multiple local media outlets are reporting that two patients who recently received inpatient care at Roswell Park in Buffalo have tested positive for COVID-19.
Reports indicate that tests were conducted at the request of Roswell Park physicians and processed at the Erie County Public Health Lab.
"Both patients have been determined to have acquired COVID-19 through community spread," a statement from the hospital indicates. "Roswell Park, in conjunction with the Erie County Department of Health, is working to determine the contact history of these patients, both before and after they came to Roswell Park, and to notify those individuals these patients came in contact with while they were symptomatic."
