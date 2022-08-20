Eastern Niagara County Republicans will be voting Tuesday on their choice for a candidate for Congress in the upcoming midterm election.
Congressman Chris Jacobs announced he would not be seeking reelection after his decision to support gun control legislation, as well as the redistricting of congressional boundaries within New York state. The newly mapped 24th Congressional District starts in eastern Niagara County, curves around Rochester, and reaches the mouth of the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York. Two noteworthy candidates in this primary are sitting Congresswoman Claudia Tenney from New Hartford and attorney Mario Fratto from Geneva.
Tenney who is currently the representative of District 22 is still in the process of relocating within the boundaries of the new 24th District, and has said that while she is living at a rented house in Canandaigua, she is still in the process of looking for a new home to buy there. Tenney’s lack of prior locality has been a point that Fratto has regularly criticized her for. Despite this she feels that the similarities between the regions of this district and her previous one make her an ideal choice.
“I think that the issues, challenges, and strengths of this district match my strengths in Congress,” she said. “They need strong advocacy, and I think I’m the best person to do that.”
Tenney was elected to Congress in 2016, and prior to then she was a member of the state Assembly. She has also already received the nomination of the New York Conservative Party for the general election, as well as the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.
Fratto has been running for Congress as far back as when Jacobs still would have been his competitor. While Tenney is still staunchly conservative, Fratto has positioned himself further to the right of her, and has even accused her of not being as conservative as she claims, and is only running to stay a congresswoman.
“She’s running to stay in office, and it has nothing to do with representing the people,” Fratto said. “I’m running because I care about this area, and the people in it, and the reason she’s doing this is because she needs to keep her job.”
Both candidates have voiced their support of former president Donald Trump, though Tenney has received his endorsement for her campaign. Both have also criticized the FBI for the recent search warrant that was executed at Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.
“This seems more like a fishing mission,” Tenney said, “but we’ll have to know more when we see the affidavit.”
“If the FBI raided Barack Obama’s home a year and a half into the Trump presidency, and broke into his safe, I think there would be rioting in the street,” Fratto added. “People would be calling Trump a dictator and a tyrant, and would be seeking his removal from office immediately. The fact that this isn’t happening under Joe Biden tells you how much of a double standard there is.”
Both candidates have emphasized they believe the U.S. should crack down on illegal immigration, that the Second Amendment should be upheld, and that they are pro-life. However they have disagreed more clearly on the matter of supporting Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia.
“I’m very concerned about Russia taking over Ukraine, taking its resources, and committing violence against the Ukrainians,” Tenney said.
Tenney has emphasized her support of Ukraine, which included her support for funding various initiatives to supply the besieged nation, as well as supporting NATO allies like Poland citing the large amount of Ukrainian refugees they’ve taken in. Her main criticism of US/Ukrainian relations was that she believes that the Biden administration isn’t doing enough for Ukraine.
“I wish that we had a different president who wasn’t feckless and impotent regarding us on the world stage,” Tenney said. “If we had been strong, we might not have even seen an invasion of Ukraine.”
Fratto on the other hand, said that while he sympathizes with the situation the Ukrainians have been put in, the U.S. shouldn’t be prioritizing Ukraine’s wellbeing over its own citizens.
“I feel bad for the Ukraine,” he said. “But I don’t think we’re in a position to put them ahead of American interests. Sending $53 billion to help Ukraine is a slap in the face to all the Americans who are struggling.”
He said that America must resolve its own problems before it should think of funding foreign aid.
“It’s like when you’re on an airplane, and when the oxygen masks drop, and they tell you to put your own mask on first,” Fratto said. “Because you’re of no use to anyone if you don’t help yourself first. That’s how I view this situation.”
On the economy, Tenney said that tackling energy prices are key to resolving current problems with inflation.
“Energy has been the fulcrum driving the supply chain crisis,” Tenney said. “It’s been driving up the costs of making goods. Whether it’s trucking or shipping, everything has become more expensive because of the energy issues.”
Tenney feels that the best means to combat inflation is an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy that utilizes all energy sources, and that fossil fuel companies shouldn’t be vilified as part of a green energy initiative that’s being forced along too quickly. She also said that she is in favor of some government regulations in regards to consumer safety.
Fratto has said that he doesn’t think that the US should be spending more than it makes, and should cut unnecessary spending. He even said he supports going as far as abolishing some federal departments like the Department of Education, saying that it’s pushing a radical agenda.
“If we’re not spending, then we’re not devaluing the currency,” Fratto said.
In regards to how both candidates view each other, Tenney considers the various criticisms that Fratto has leveled against her as being slanderous. She said that Fratto doesn’t have the political experience that she has, and that she goes into transparent detail on explaining her votes in Congress when she makes them.
“I have thousands of votes with an excellent record, and huge endorsements including President Trump, the New York State Conservative Party, and nearly every major group that’s on the conservative side,” Tenney said. “I don’t think Fratto has much experience, I don’t think he’s got a good grasp of the issues. He isn’t talking about what he stands for other than smearing me, but I don’t think he’s fooling a lot of people.”
Citing Rep. Liz Cheney’s recent primary loss in Wyoming, Fratto also likened her to Tenney, saying both having an “F” Liberty Score from Conservative Review.
“Tenney and Cheney both have a 53% rating from them, which means they only vote the right way 53% of the time, and 47% they vote liberal,” Fratto said. “I’m a real conservative, I live in the district, and I don’t support the woke agenda being pushed by the radical left.”
When asked about Army Veteran Steven Holden who resides in Oswego, who is the Democratic contender the primary victor would face in the general election, Tenney said that she didn’t know him that well, but thought he seemed nice based on a brief interaction the two had when they met at the Wyoming County Fair.
“He seemed like a pleasant guy,” said Tenney. “His views seem to be very far-left, but we’ll have to deal with him when we get past the primary.”
Fratto also said that he didn’t know much about Holden, but that he and Tenney likely have a lot in common, and that if he does win the primary, then he won’t have to shift his messaging too much.
“I wouldn’t have to change anything.” Fratto said. “I would just be changing the name from Tenney to Holden.”
One other candidate is running in the Republican primary, George Phillips who has run against Claudia Tenney before, though he couldn’t be reached for comment.
Polls will be open for the primary on Tuesday. Election day will be Tuesday Nov. 8.
