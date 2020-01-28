Despite Republican leaders in the region selecting state Sen. Chris Jacobs to carry the GOP banner in an anticipated April special election in the 27th Congressional District, several other hopefuls are saying — or at least hinting — they will run in a June GOP primary to determine who gets the party line in the November election.
Republican committee chairs from counties in the 27th district met this past weekend to interview candidates wanting the party's backing in a special election to fill, through the end of the year, the congressional seat vacated by Chris Collins. Jacobs got the nod.
Competitor Beth Parlato, a Fox News commentator and family law attorney, released a statement Sunday saying she will continue her congressional campaign.
"This decision does not reflect the voice of the voters of NY27. Jacobs has voted to raised taxes and fees, funded planned parenthood, has been weak on the second amendment and voted to provide free college tuition. As a republican in name only, he is the wrong fit for the constituents in the reddest district in New York State," Parlato's official Twitter account said in a posted statement.
Supposing the seat is filled by special election, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to proclaim, it'll be up for grabs again in November, since Collins' two-year term of office expires at the end of the year.
Parlato will fight for the nomination in the June GOP primary because, she said, "we believe the voters deserve to have their voices heard."
Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who also sought the GOP line in the special election, released a statement Monday echoing Parlato's concerns about a conservative candidate not being chosen.
"Political insiders chose an Albany moderate to run for Congress in NY-27. Anointed in secret in a back room. The swamp is alive," Mychajliw said in a statement posted to Twitter. "The fix was in. I fought hard against the process. The political machine handpicked a fellow establishment moderate masquerading as a conservative."
Contender state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, has not addressed inquiries about the state of his congressional campaign, but his official congressional campaign Twitter account has remained active since the weekend; several tweets on Monday promoted a recent award he won from the New York State Conservative Party for having a 100% conservative voting record on legislation in 2019.
Cuomo has not yet proclaimed a special election, but attorneys representing him in a lawsuit filed to force the calling of one said Cuomo has indicated he will proclaim an April 28 election date when he legally can do so. State law mandates a special election be held between 70 and 80 days after it is proclaimed.
April 28 is also the date of the New York state Democratic Presidential primary election.
