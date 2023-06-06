Margaret Lupo was appointed Lockport’s 5th Ward Alderman after Kristin Barnard vacated the post in January. Despite rumblings to the contrary, Lupo says, she’s Republican through and through, having come from a background of Republican values including the right and willingness to vote.
“My grandmother took me to get registered,” Lupo said. “She said, ‘We’re Republican!’ so I said, ‘OK.’”
However, in 2014, as the city confronted what the state comptroller described as “moderate” fiscal stress, Lupo changed her tune. Her husband, Tom, is a firefighter, now retired from Lockport Fire Department, and while he was not one of the 12 firefighters laid off that year, Lupo said she couldn’t support the administration that did the cutting, so she changed her voter registration to Democratic.
In 2023, having changed her registration back to Republican — which was required before she could be appointed as Barnard’s successor — Lupo said she believes she’ll continue to affiliate with the GOP however the election comes out.
“I believe in a balanced budget and fiscal responsibility,” she said.
Lupo and Somers Sherman, owner-operator of International Stone Gallery on South Transit Road, are in a primary contest for the Republican ballot line in the 5th Ward race later this year.
Sherman said he doesn’t consider himself fiscally conservative, he thinks in terms of what’s “fiscally sound,” and he believes his experience running a business would help him as a Common Council member.
“The city needs ambulance service, 100%,” he said. “I’d love to see at the end of the budget year where we are.”
Sherman said if the data shows that the service is bringing in money, then that’s good. If not, it needs to be “adjusted.”
“That’s what quarterly evaluation is for,” he said.
Lupo, 59, and Sherman, 60, both maintain a lengthy list of charities and causes that they support. Sherman said he is an avid supporter of St. Jude’s, as well as Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and in Lockport he has donated to the Kenan Center, Historic Palace Theatre, Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the DARE program.
“I’ve benefited from the entire community. It’s my time to give back,” Sherman said.
Lupo is retired from the education field. She was a teacher aide at Orleans / Niagara BOCES’ Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, where she said she saw many students go on to work for the city and use the certificates that they had earned. She said it was affirming, seeing how her work helped others grow and succeed.
Lupo currently volunteers with the Niagara County Historical Society, Brother’s Keeper Outreach and is a longtime member of the Barge Canal Optimist Club. She’s a past director of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier board of directors, past member of the city’s Citizen Advisory Board and a past member of the Lockport school board.
Sherman describes himself as open and willing to collaborate. He noted when he has a problem in his business, he gets his team together to come up with solutions. It’s not all his decision, he said, and many times he’s wrong. Each person is unique and brings unique skills to the table, he suggested. Further, he said, at his workplace he does not screen his calls; if he’s in his office, he’ll answer the phone.
Lupo said she thinks an alderman’s job is to try to make things right for city residents. She noted that during the Delphi downsizing, it was thought that Lockport would become a “bedroom community” for Buffalo, but she thinks there will be a resurgence for Lockport as Buffalo becomes too expensive.
“I think it’s a terrific time to look at our policies and laws,” she said. “Maybe you couldn’t own a business and live upstairs? If people want to live downtown, I think that’s terrific.”
Sherman said he’d stick to his convictions and give the city the best of himself.
“I like the festivals. Chalk painting. The craft show at the Kenan,” he said, noting that parks, as well as streets, should and would be maintained under his watch.
Regardless who wins the GOP primary, the candidates will meet again in November. Lupo has the Democratic and Working Families Party lines, and Sherman has the Conservative line, on the general election ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.