SANBORN — Niagara County Republican Women, the organization, will host an issues forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company hall, 3747 Lockport Road, with special attention focused on the Second Amendment, crime and open borders. Guest speakers will include state Sen. Rob Ortt, county legislator Irene Myers, state Assembly Member Mike Norris and Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski.
“We are hearing a lot about the economy, crime and affordability issues that affect everyday New Yorkers. This forum gives our district the opportunity to let their voices be heard — and I, and my colleagues in the Senate Republican conference, are listening,” Ortt stated in a written announcement of the forum.
Myers stated the forum is a chance for women to make their views known on the issues, regardless of their party affiliation.
“No one thinks of the attack on the Second Amendment as a woman’s issue, yet half of all new gun purchases are made by women,” she said. “The issues we are discussing have a tremendous impact on women and I am looking forward to the conversation.”
