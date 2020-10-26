"Rescue Christmas" effort gets a boost from Walmart

The department store chain Walmart is stepping up to help The Salvation Army with its effort to "Rescue Christmas."
In a joint press release issued on Sunday, Walmart announced that it will help bring Christmas presents to families across the country through the Walmart Registry for Good and The Salvation Army's Angel Tree programs.
The move comes as The Salvation Army is undertaking a national campaigned aimed at "Saving Christmas" for millions of American families that are dealing with unemployment and financial hardship amid the global pandemic. As a result of the economic impact of the ongoing health crisis, The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155% more people with holiday assistance this year. Services include helping put food on the table, ensuring rent and utility bills are paid, providing shelter, and placing presents under the tree through Angel Tree and other local gift-giving programs.
"For more than 40 years, Walmart has worked with The Salvation Army to help keep hope alive for some of our country's most vulnerable populations and we are so grateful to count them as a trusted partner," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "In a year when so many traditions have been disrupted, I am hopeful that with the extra support from Walmart and their customers, we'll be able to ensure that children receive a warm meal and gifts under the tree this Christmas."
The Salvation Army and Walmart are making it easier and safer for customers to give to those in need this Christmas. Starting Nov. 1, The Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in Walmart stores throughout America, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select children to purchase gifts and donate them onsite. For those who prefer to shop online, the Walmart Registry for Good offers a way to purchase needed toys and clothes in the donor's community that are shipped directly to their local Salvation Army Angel Tree. Once gifts are received, the local Salvation Army will distribute them to families in need. To find the closest Registry for Good, visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree.
Major Delia Carroll from the Niagara Falls Salvation Army encouraged area residents to look for Angel Trees at the Walmart on Military Road or any Walmart in Niagara County to help complete the Christmas wish lists of local children who are in need.
"It really helps the parents who are unable to give their children a real Christmas this year. Especially with the coronavirus, we need all the help we can get."
Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army Rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.