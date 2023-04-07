A surge in animals being abandoned or put up for adoption has put serious strain on the local animal welfare community.
Local animal rescue groups have had no choice but to turn animals away, because they simply do not have the volunteer base or facilities to properly accommodate the animals.
Jane Voelpel said Newfane-based Save-a-Pet of Niagara County currently is not accepting any animals into its foster system, because there have been no volunteers to provide foster homes in about two years.
At present the organization has no one to oversee cat adoptions, and the volunteer who has been tending to dog adoptions is giving up that post.
Voelpel said many of the people who volunteered with Save-a-Pet in the past retired, moved out of the area, died, or ended up adopting the pets that they were fostering.
“Even prior to Covid, society is not as ready to volunteer for things as they used to be,” she said. “A lot of potential volunteers might be busy as single-parent families, don’t have expendable income or may not have transportation.”
Volunteers for the Lockport-based animal welfare organization Diamonds in the Ruff are seeing the same issues.
Events Coordinator Leandra Herzog said that while they have a sizable group of volunteers, they struggle to have enough foster homes to place animals in.
President Tracy Callara said Diamonds in the Ruff receives between 10 and 15 requests per day to take in dogs, and it currently is not accepting any into the foster system.
Callara added that the organization receives calls from throughout the United States. That’s an issue for animal welfare groups nationwide, she said.
The causes of the influx of orphaned animals are varied but seem to stem from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early February, Niagara SPCA reported its shelter was at 126% of capacity for dogs, and staff members were taking home the ones that couldn’t get a kennel, or even space in an office, at the shelter. Intake of dogs was up 58% year over year at that point, leading to what SPCA executive director Amy Lewis called a “dire” and “desperate” situation.
Lewis observed that during the pandemic many people decided to get a pet while they were stuck at home. When pandemic restrictions eased, people started to leave their homes more often and no longer felt they had the time or ability to care for those pets. In addition, animal surrenders have come from people who were evicted or had their home foreclosed on.
According to Kathy Paradowski, speaking for the nonprofit rescue group Kat Colony, it’s common for people to leave cats behind when they move, or simply let them loose.
“They just let it outside and that poor cat has to find its way,” Paradowski said.
That issue is further compounded when the cats are not spayed or neutered, she said. The abandoned ones reproduce and greatly increase the feral cat population.
Frustration is the shared feeling of animal rescue groups and the community at large, Lewis said.
“We understand people are frustrated. We’re also frustrated that we can’t help and are being blamed for a problem that we didn’t cause.”
The pandemic limited the amount of outreach that animal welfare groups could do in the community, Herzog pointed out.
“We have to be creative to get our word out,” she said. “Doing those type of outreaches really gets the community to know who we are and what we do.”
In lieu of taking in orphaned animals, Save-a-Pet has shifted its focus exclusively to community outreach programs, providing access to spaying and neutering and some veterinary care, promoting rabies clinics and offering general education about pet care.
Paradowski said it’s important that people do not abandon their pets if they feel they cannot take care of them. She also stressed the importance of having them spayed and neutered.
Herzog said Diamonds in the Ruff wants to eliminate any stigma associated with adopting a rescued animal, and is open to helping anyone who wants to adopt one. The organization encourages would-be pet owners to consider adoption first, and encourages those who contemplate giving theirs up to try exercising patience first.
“They’ll behave just as you want them to, but you have to teach them,” Callara said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.