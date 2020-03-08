On some days it is a challenge to stay emotionally fit as a first responder.
Brandon Vizzi, a firefighter and rescue diver with the Ellicott Creek Fire Company, is very well aware of the high stress situations that can occur when responding to calls.
Two tragic calls he has responded to include helping recover a body from a stolen car in the Erie Canal as well as assisting in the search for a Buffalo police diver who had been training in the Niagara River.
“Tragedy and death occur more often in the lives of first responders than it does for others” he said. “When we arrive to help someone experiencing one of the worst days of his or her life, it may be the 10th call the first responders have been on that day.”
Vizzi, deeply faithful, shared his thoughts about the need for a spiritual support group with fellow firefighter, Michael Parker, a fellow firefighter at Ellicott Creek Fire Company. The two agreed that even first responders must wonder “If there is a God, how could He let this happen?” Vizzi said, “There needs to be a way that people can find support from each other while incorporating faith.”
Vizzi and Parker created a 501c3 non-profit ministry called Brothers Without Borders, for both men and women who are first responders and part of what is often known as "The Brotherhood."
They have monthly meetings locally in the U.S., as well as internationally, where they share experiences and walk through a conversation centered around faith in emergency services.
They began taking trips to the Dominican Republic in 2012 to partner with firefighters and paramedic, sharing that there is hope for those struggling. Several years later, with the help of the United States Air Force and the Niagara Falls Air Base, they were able to donate a fire engine from the Adams Fire Company and have it flown to the Dominican Republic.
In 2018, Brothers Without Borders, launched a police ministry to be able to reach out to officers who have questions and may struggle in their field. In 2019, a scouting trip took place to Honduras to learn how they can begin partnering with first responders there.
The ministry will be holding a fundraising banquet to help raise awareness in the community on March 28. There will be news announced regarding new ways they will be reaching out to first responders in the Buffalo Region beginning in April.
The banquet will be held at the Ellicott Creek Banquet Facility, 45 S. Ellicott Creek Road in Amherst. The meal will be catered by the Grapevine Restaurant. There will be a basket raffle and silent auction beginning at 5 p.m. with a meal and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10. Tickets are available at banquet.bwob.org. For more information, please email Alicia at avizzi@bwob.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.