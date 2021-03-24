MIDDLEPORT —The Royalton-Hartland Board of Education has approved a ballot measure asking school district voters to approve the creation of a new capital reserve fund.
The fund, if established, could hold up to $6 million. According to Superintendent Hank Stopinski, the fund would be tapped to finance the local portion of a large capital improvement project in the next 10 to 15 years.
The measure, which will appear on the May 18 budget and school trustee election ballot, seeks voters' permission to establish and begin contributing to such a fund. There is no mandated amount of a first deposit, according to Stopinski.
The district has a number of reserve funds, spending from which is restricted to specific purposes. For example, the district recently tapped an existing equipment reserve fund for $50,000, to replace a snow plow truck.
