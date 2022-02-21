The Town of Lockport will be holding a public hearing for “A Local Law Modifying the Residency Requirement for Deputy Building Inspectors” at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall.
The law would make it possible for a deputy building inspector to work for the Town of Lockport, but live anywhere in Niagara County.
According to Supervisor Mark Crocker, the town has already found a qualified applicant who lives in North Tonawanda.
Currently, the law would prohibit the applicant, Brian Fineberg, from working for the Town of Lockport because he does not live in an adjacent municipality from the town.
Crocker said that Fineberg is qualified for the position and the town having, by law, interviewed the top two civil service testers, was satisfied that changing to the residency qualification was legal and warranted.
“We interviewed (Fineberg) and he was already experienced and qualified and was very familiar with the systems the town uses, computer-wise,” Crocker said.
The supervisor added that the law had been changed in the past, noting that while the chief building inspector for the town, as well as highway and water/sewer workers need to be at work in an instant’s notice, a deputy building inspector can live in Niagara County and still fulfill his duties.
“Many years ago you had to live in the Town of Lockport to work in the Town of Lockport,” he said. “But then as time went on and people spread out where they lived, we had to be a little flexible or else we would have an employee shortage.”
“For the water/sewer guys we went from, ‘You have to live in the Town of Lockport,’ to ‘You have to live in an adjacent town or city to the Town of Lockport,’ “ Crocker concluded. “So, we expanded out the distance, but in some cases we have to weight out how important it is to have that person available on a moment’s notice. In the case of the deputy building inspector? We thought it’d be OK to say Niagara County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.