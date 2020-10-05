A Church Street resident who who tried to pay his school taxes in cash last week at the M&T Ban downtown was turned away and he's not happy about it.
Garth Wilson said he went through the drive-thru of the M&T Bank branch office at the southeast corner of Pine and Walnut streets and was told his cash payment was unacceptable because he did not have an existing account with M&T. Wilson said he ended up paying his school taxes with a check, but doesn't understand the bank's refusal to accept his cash for a tax bill.
M&T Bank is the official bank of the district, according to Deborah Coder, district assistant superintendent for finance and management services. According to the district's website, school tax payments made in person can be made at either one of M&T Bank's two Lockport offices — it's main office at 5737 S. Transit Road in the Walmart Plaza, or 118 Walnut St.
“I looked up legal tender and payment of taxes and I found out that they have to accept legal tender as payment on any type of tax,” said Wilson, a north end city resident for the past 40 years.
“I gave them cash and a lady said they were not accepting cash for taxes from people without an account,” Wilson said.
“She even got out a highlighter and outlined the part on the check that says in-person payments must be made by check. I called the school district and I did a call back. I ended up writing a check — not that that's what I wanted to.”
Coder said there have been infrequent complaints about how to pay school taxes and only one this year.
“He did complain to us about the bank not accepting his cash payment, but it's not up to the school district,” Coder said. “M&T is very stringent in its tax collecting and that's why we put a statement on everyone's bill that says only checks would be acceptable when paying in-person at M&T.”
Wilson said he's frustrated at how society has evolved to the point where cash is no longer an acceptable form of payment.
“I just don't understand why they cant accept it,” Wilson said. “Nowadays more and more don't accept cash. Everyone wants you to use a debit card or credit card. Well, I'm sorry, but you should accept my cash.”
The Lockport City School District's 2020-21 tax collection ends on Friday, Oct. 30. School taxes not paid by then incur a 2% percent penalty and are turned over to the City of Lockport for payment. The last day school taxes could be paid without penalty was Sept. 30.
Attempts to contact M&T Bank officials on Monday were unsuccessful.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.