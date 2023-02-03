A tenant was taken to Erie County Medical Center with burns following a fire at a Sweetwood Drive apartment building Friday morning.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a 9-1-1 call about a fire inside Apartment H at 5777 Sweetwood Drive at 7:10 a.m. Responding police and fire units saw heavy smoke and fire coming from inside the building.
One tenant suffered non-life threatening burns to his extremities and was transported to ECMC. Everyone else was evacuated from the building with no injuries.
The fire is under investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.