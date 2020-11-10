Residents are busy raking leaves to the curb for pick-up

Chris Heal of Hawley Street said it took him about two days to clean up his lawn, but added he doesn’t mind doing it each fall because, “the city’s been good about picking up the leaves.”
With temperatures hovering just above 70 degrees on Monday, it was an almost perfect day to get outside and tackle that annual, tedious chore of raking fall leaves and citywide, residents were out in force doing exactly that.
Lockport Streets and Highways Department crews who canvass the city this time picking up the curbside leaves and depositing them near the city’s streets department have begun that work in earnest.
Three city-wide, leaf-pickup sweeps are planned prior to winter, according to Mayor Michelle Roman, who is asking residents to continue to rake their leaves out to the street. The first sweep began the day before the general election.
According to the city’s web site, by last Wednesday, Highways and Parks crews had picked up leaves on Willow and Locust streets. On Thursday, they were reported to be, “finishing up around Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia.”
Last Friday’s city leaf pick-up report stated, “pickup continues on Alanview Drive, Georgia Avenue and Beattie Avenue. City crews will then focus efforts on the following streets: the east end of Willow, along with McIntosh Drive, O’Brien Drive and Jesson Parkway.”
Early Monday, the city’s updated web site indicated that leaf crews were working in the area of Briarwood, McIntosh, Jesson and the north side of Willow, from Briarwood to Beattie. “They will continue on Beattie from Willow north to High, down to Akron, Roosevelt to Willow, and the rest of Akron. Next up will be Park Lane Circle, Hyde Park, Cherry Street and more, moving toward Pine Street,” the update said.
Residents are urged to get as many of their leaves raked into the street as soon as possible, and to place them 6 to 8 inches off the curb to assist crews in the pickup.
Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine said he’s gotten a few calls from residents asking when crews will be in their neighborhood. A majority of his leaf-pick-up complaints are from residents who say they raked their leaves out to the curb as instructed, but when nobody came by to pick them up, many of the leaves had blown back across their lawn.
Alderman Rick Abbott is reminding residents that anyone with leaf pickup schedule questions can contact City Clerk Paul Oates at 439-6676.
Leaves last year were taken to the city’s northwest corner near the city Highways and Parks Department garage, where it was composted for re-use.
It takes about 360 leaves to make up a pound, according to wthitv.com.
