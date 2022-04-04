The first pay-back from New York state for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) has come in the form of an overdue $700 water bill to the City of Lockport. This is the first time the city has been a part of the program.
Mayor Michelle Roman said she was “excited” about the program, which was made possible through $69.8 million in federal funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan. The New York State Office of Temporary Disability will administer the benefits, which are targeted toward low-income households, particularly those who pay a high proportion of their income for water and sewer services.
Benefits will be determined on a customer’s past-due water and sewer bills. Applicants are eligible for up to $5,000 per household ($2,500 for water bills; $2,500 for sewer bills) to cover overdue charges. Benefits will be paid directly to the Lockport Water Department and will bring a customer's account current.
“I am excited that we are able to be a part of the program, which allows our residents to be able to get caught up on their water and sewer bills and start fresh,” Roman said. “We got the first payment, so we know that it works.”
Eligibility and benefits are based on income, household size and total amount of overdue water and sewer charges. Income guidelines will mirror those of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For a household of two people, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,569. For a family of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $5,529.
Households may be eligible for the benefit if they receive Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance (TA) and Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI, Living Alone).
To begin the process, participants must already pay the Lockport Water Department, have an account at least 20 days past, have a water lien that is levied on your local property taxes or have water services terminated or facing disconnection due to unpaid bills.
For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/4952nya4. To apply online visit https://otda.ny.gov/programs/water-assistance/#apply.
For more information about LIHWAP, call 1-833-690-0208 or 1-800-342-3009 or email NYSLIHWAP@otda.ny.gov.
