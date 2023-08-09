The Town of Royalton will hold a special election next month and let residents decide whether senior volunteer firefighters will be eligible to receive benefits through the state-sanctioned Length of Service Award Program.
The town board adopted a resolution last month setting special elections for residents of the town’s Fire District 1, served by the Terry’s Corners and Wolcottsville companies, and Gasport Fire District 1, which is served by Gasport Chemical Hose Fire Co.
According to VFIS, an insurance group that works with fire and emergency services personnel, the LOSAP program is similar to a retirement program for volunteer firefighters. It provides them with compensation based on years of service with their fire company that is paid for by the residents who live in that fire district.
According to town supervisor Dan Bragg, the program being approved in both fire districts would drive down the cost to each one.
“Once everybody votes and everybody decides they want it, then we can form a municipal shared agreement between the district and the Town of Royalton to cut the cost,” Bragg said.
Bragg said he initially wanted to combine both districts in a single referendum, but was unable to do so per New York state law.
“Because they are all separate taxing jurisdictions, we have to operate individually,” he said. “Wherever you live, that’s where you pay the tax.”
Through LOSAP, the amount that a firefighter gets paid per month is based on a system of points that are earned based on their length and extent of service with the fire company. A firefighter would be eligible to receive benefits once they turn 65 and can make up to $400 per month, Bragg said.
The goal of the program is to incentivize volunteer firefighters to serve longer with their companies as numbers of volunteers have continued to dwindle.
“They’re volunteers that put a lot of hours in training, a lot of hours away from home and it’s just another way of saying thank you at the cost to the taxpayers,” Bragg said. “But what would you rather have? When you dial 9-1-1 do you want someone to show up?”
