A few local residents joined some members of the school board Thursday night at Lockport High School to air their thoughts on hiring a new superintendent for Lockport schools.
At its start, BOCES Superintendent Clark Godshall, who is leading the search for a new superintendent as per the school board’s decision, asked for no negativity, as well as not to advocate for a single candidate. He also thanked the six board of education members who were present — but in “listening mode.” About 10 members of the public were in attendance.
Godshall referred to a set of questions which is also online at the school’s home page, and promoted the next meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Aaron Mossell Junior High School. He also said an additional meeting would be scheduled at another location that would allow underserved community members access to the discussion.
“I’ll go anywhere,” he said, also noting he was not compensated in any way for conducting the search and has aided in 76 similar searches outside the Lockport City School District.
After asking what kind of characteristics the perfect candidate for the superintendent role would possess, Ed Sandell, former school board trustee, quickly named six: experience with special education, being a former principal, being a curriculum manager, being an assistant superintendent of finance, being an assistant superintendent of personnel, and experience as a facilities manger.
In short, Godshall said, not a drill sergeant in the Army or a CEO of a company. An educator. Sandell agreed.
Other qualities such as transparency and openness also came up, but the issue that was most discussed was having a resident superintendent who lived in the school district.
Godshall said that the BOE was willing to “incentivize” a candidate that agreed to live in the school district to the tune of a $10,000-moving cost, or even buy them a house in the city, but said it was a moving target.
“That is up to negotiations,” he said.
The salary for the position was also touched upon. Godshall said it is $185,000 a year, noting that it may go up if the candidate is successful. If not, there would be a three-year contract set in place and after it was up, he would ask the candidate to leave.
“The last superintendent had no skin in the game when it came to the students in the district,” Alice Patterson, a community member, said. “If people lived here and had that relationship with where the children live – it’d change the way the district operated.”
Paul Patterson, another community member, took issue with the salary. He asked why more incentives should be put up for someone with such a salary, when much of the district is below the poverty line. However, he also said he’d pay more if the candidate rose to the occasion and turned the district around.
Jill Caruso, sister to Tracy Caruso, a board trustee, noted that there should be more input from the community.
Kyle Lambalzer, a former trustee, said the superintendent should be able to build bridges between the parents and the administration.
James Patterson, who said he’d like to move back to the district, gave a short speech on why educated people of color left the area and didn’t come back.
Patterson touched upon unfairness of hiring processes and put forth some names of candidates he’d like to see come under consideration, but was quickly asked to leave out any names by Godshall.
Many of the issues of Lockport’s school district were aired at the meeting, including a lack of trust, said Caruso, between the employees of the district and the superintendent.
The lack of diversity amongst teachers, said Alice Patterson.
When asked what they’d ask the candidates, Lambalzer said he’d ask for their top priority. This mirrored what Paul Patterson asked, which was, “What would they do first?”
Godshall asked for good points of the district, things that would attract a perfect candidate.
Tammy Dodge noted that there are many resources for academics. Sandell said the DECA and robotics program in the district were great.
“The way they handled Covid,” Lambalzer said, though some in the audience did not appear to agree.
Godshall also mentioned that the facilities were also in great condition.
“This job is a plum,” he told the audience, noting that former superintendent Michelle Bradley had the highest salary of any district in Western New York due to her experience.
“Many candidates will be looking to step up here,” he said.
After adjournment, Godshall said he believed the meeting was successful.
“It was open and transparent and had community input,” he said. “You’ll find the same at the next one.”
