At a Thursday special meeting, the planning board recommended against any major changes to the city’s comprehensive code for parcels zoned Reserve Area.
The meeting was the culmination of the board’s months-long review of RA zoning to determine whether a proposal to redevelop 102-360 Davison Road, site of the old Niagara County infirmary, as a drug rehabilitation facility and possibly housing should be approved. The review began after the Common Council imposed a six-month moratorium on processing rezoning applications for RA properties; the council tasked the planning board with reviewing both the comprehensive code and RA zoning.
Daniel Spitzer, the city’s outside counsel for zoning issues, opened the meeting by reading a letter that Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg sent to Charles Grieco, the attorney representing LHC Holdings and Cazenovia Recovery Systems, on Wednesday.
According to Joerg’s letter, the purchase of the Davison parcel from the county came with certain restrictions, and Cazenovia’s proposal to have inpatient medical services for tenants would violate the terms of the sale. The letter pointed to the July 15, 2019, deed for the property, which came with restrictions.
“Conveyance #1 property shall be used primarily as residential housing, multi-tenant apartments, retail shops, and professional offices, for a minimum period of five years,” the deed reads.
“It is my further understanding from my review of Section 190-28 of the city of Lockport zoning code, that while R3 may allow for hospitals and nursing facilities, ‘inpatient medical services’ is not permitted by the restricted covenant contained in the above mentioned deed,” Joerg’s letter informed Grieco. “Therefore, the restricted covenant limits the use of the property in the manner that does not support the application to rezone the property to R3. This will confirm that the county fully intends enforce its right under the restrictive covenant.”
Planning board member Jeff Tracy made a motion to send a letter to Mayor Michelle Roman and the Common Council, with a report and proposed local law attached. The letter states that after research of RA zoning and review of public comments, the board decided against recommending any major changes to RA zoning.
“The planning board feels that it is imperative to protect, preserve and promote the recreational and public use of all properties located within the RA districts of the city of Lockport. The board also feels that an increase in density and an increase in intensity of the land use at the property located at 102 Davison Road will be detrimental to the neighborhood,” Tracy said, reading the letter into the public record.
Tracy then read the proposed local law, which would alter section 190-77 of the zoning ordinance to allow more amenities that are accessory to recreational uses.
After the meeting, Joerg told the Union-Sun & Journal he decided to send his letter to Cazenovia’s attorney on Wednesday after he was asked for clarification by a city official. Joerg said while the issue has been discussed by public commentators at county legislature meetings, “my role is not to sit and make public comments.”
“It was definitely discussed when we negotiated the contract,” Joerg said of the restrictions.
In an emailed statement, Cazenovia confirmed its continued dedication to the project.
“Cazenovia Recovery remains committed to helping people with substance use disorders access life-saving care within the community. We continue to believe that the property on Davison Road remains ideal for residential services and supports for women, women with children, and families,” Ed Cichon, the company spokesperson, wrote. “Residential services and supported housing for people with substance use disorders remain sorely lacking in Niagara County and Lockport specifically. Cazenovia Recovery will continue working towards our mission of saving the lives of family members, loved ones, and friends within those communities.”
