Retired farmer's gift of a mask moves Cuomo to tears

The Associated PressIn this Friday photo provided by the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the governor addresses the media while holding an n95 mask during his daily press briefing on COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, New York. The mask was sent to the governor by a retired farmer from Kansas whose wife only has one lung. He asked that the governor give it to a doctor or a nurse. At left, is Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of New York State Department of Health.