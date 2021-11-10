In its yearly audit of the City of Lockport’s budget, the state comptroller's office noted that there are currently 24 retirement eligible employees in the city. If all of them retired in 2022, there will be more than $600,000 in buyouts which the city will have to pay. As the budget stands, the city has only included $545,000 to fund buyouts.
In its recommendations, the State Comptroller said to, “Consider whether the contingency appropriations are adequate if unanticipated retirements occur.”
Mayor Michelle Roman said that if such unanticipated retirements did occur – a very unlikely situation, she said – money would be taken out of fund balance.
However, she does see alternatives to this, because of the shift in the payroll should that many employees retire.
“I believe, we have enough in actual payroll,” Roman said. “When people do go, their replacement doesn’t cost as much. Sometimes we don’t have an opportunity to hire somebody right away, so we have an open position where no pay is going out. Usually we can cover it that way.”
Roman also said that the comptroller's office had told her the city's audit was, “one of the best ones they’ve seen.”
Other findings by the comptroller were that there have been two collective bargaining agreements with city employees and in the 2022 budget there is a 2% increase in appropriations for the estimated salary increase of $90,000.
The comptroller also said that in 2021, overtime appropriation was $116,000 over what was budgeted in 2021 and $21,000 more than projected overtime costs in 2021. To this finding, the comptroller recommended the city to, “Ensure overtime appropriations are reasonable when adopting the final budget.”
The proposed budget includes a tax levy of $13,242,097, which complies with the tax levy limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.